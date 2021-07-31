Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 685.0 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $124.80.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

