Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 21,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.66. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2,912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 616,923 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

