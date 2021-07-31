Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.