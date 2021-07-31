Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Belden worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Belden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BDC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

