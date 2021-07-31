Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.