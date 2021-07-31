Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 290.25 ($3.79). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 76,272 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £102.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.09.

In other news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

