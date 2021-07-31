Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,308,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,213.0 days.
Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock remained flat at $$6.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $6.86.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
