Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,308,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,213.0 days.

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock remained flat at $$6.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

