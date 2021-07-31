Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Benesse stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. Benesse has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

