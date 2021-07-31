Beowulf Market Capitalization Hits $8.50 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.00793869 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

