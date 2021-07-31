Beowulf Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $715.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

