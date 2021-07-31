BetterBetting (BETR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00798881 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00085598 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.