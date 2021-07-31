BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

