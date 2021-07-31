Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.15. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

