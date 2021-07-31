BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $332,312.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $332,312.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00207662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.