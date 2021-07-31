Binance Coin Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $57.20 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $340.20 or 0.00814805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
