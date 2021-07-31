Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Achieves $89,416.01 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $89,416.01 and $44,435.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00100157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00125194 BTC.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 15,353.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.43 or 1.00037822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00808366 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

