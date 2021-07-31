Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BFRA opened at $6.05 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.08.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.
