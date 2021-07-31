Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BFRA opened at $6.05 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

