BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 12% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $1.09 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,758.71 or 1.00109405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00030896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

