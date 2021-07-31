Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316,219.42

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $316,219.42 and $130.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

