Bitcashpay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

