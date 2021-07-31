Bitcloud (BTDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $459,821.81 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,113,748 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

