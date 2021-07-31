Bitcloud (BTDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $479,713.37 and $24.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.83 or 1.00160306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.74 or 0.00990343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00377909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00404268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075297 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,128,972 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

