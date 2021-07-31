BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Hits $32,372.64

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $32,372.64 and $91.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.