Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Reaches $9.22 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $249.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

