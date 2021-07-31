Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0719 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $380.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

