Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $45.81 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.81 or 0.00108488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $850.90 million and approximately $217.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.51 or 0.01322550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00344144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

