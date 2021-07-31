Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $554.60 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $554.60 or 0.01328058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 23% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,760.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00344508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00112545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,804,881 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

