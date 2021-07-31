Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.76 or 0.00126490 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $924.09 million and $73.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00273164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00142350 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

