Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits Market Cap of $93,114.38

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $93,114.38 and $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.