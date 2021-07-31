Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.92 or 0.00042101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $193.21 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001535 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

