BitcoinHD Price Reaches $1.83 on Major Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $776,011.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

