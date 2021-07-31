BitCore (BTX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. BitCore has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $782,464.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,664.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.64 or 0.06162593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01326615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00352594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00126117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.20 or 0.00581311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00345804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00274449 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

