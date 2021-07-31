BitDegree Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $640,569.57 and $41.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

