Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $61,228.43 and $23.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,213,369 coins and its circulating supply is 10,213,364 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

