BitTorrent 1-Day Volume Tops $276.19 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $276.19 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025684 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003347 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

