BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

