Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

