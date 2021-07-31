Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of Black Knight worth $53,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 21.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $343,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 62.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 36.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.