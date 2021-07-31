BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $60,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

