BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000.

BLW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 86,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

