BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 771,570 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 325,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,235. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

