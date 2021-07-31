Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $16,684.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.25 or 0.06109447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.01318312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00347424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00577038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00341978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00267799 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.