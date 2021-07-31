Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.52

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $9.99 million and $226,114.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00131285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.79 or 1.00009612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.00817822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

