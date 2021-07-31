BlitzPick Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $695,291.79 and approximately $180.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

