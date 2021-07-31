Blockzero Labs Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $436,858.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

