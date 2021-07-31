Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blue Apron by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 69.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 111,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 67.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRN stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.