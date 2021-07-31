Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,067 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $87.87 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 41.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

