Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.34.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.68. 91,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,510. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$25.80 and a 1 year high of C$46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.81.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

