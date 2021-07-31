Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.