Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,099.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

